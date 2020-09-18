Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,289 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 700.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $1,090,395.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,958.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,549 shares of company stock worth $42,174,745 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

