Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 866 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $1,179,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $13,306,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 over the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

