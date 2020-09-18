Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atrion were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atrion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 77.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at $319,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $630.39 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $579.00 and a one year high of $846.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.25.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.