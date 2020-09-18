Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total transaction of $6,561,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,525 shares of company stock worth $29,402,049. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $199.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

