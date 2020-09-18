Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of DEA opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.20 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,175. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.