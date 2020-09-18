Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $283,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,549 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

