Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,745 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 267,614 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2,775.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 61,053 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.