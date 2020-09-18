Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.86% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

