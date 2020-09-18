Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 996,149 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Navient were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Navient by 943.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,302 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter valued at $6,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 860,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 698,006 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.