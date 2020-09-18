Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,847 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 457.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 32.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $194.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

