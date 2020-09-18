Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $101,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,520,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,585,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,859,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 319,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,084,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 132,714 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,791 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

