Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,713,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Akouos Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). Equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKUS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

