Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Switch by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,502 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Switch by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Switch by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 1,279,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,600 shares of company stock worth $9,539,596. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.82 and a beta of 0.59. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.