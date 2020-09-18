Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

