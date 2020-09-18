Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 62 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Alleghany by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Alleghany by 20.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alleghany by 102.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 753.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Y stock opened at $511.33 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

