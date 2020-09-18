Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,046,000 after buying an additional 2,567,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after buying an additional 1,856,180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 709,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $9,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 472,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 434,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

