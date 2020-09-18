Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Icon were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Icon by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $180.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average is $165.23. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

