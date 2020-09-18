Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

