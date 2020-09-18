Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 62.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

