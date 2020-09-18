Stifel Financial Corp Takes $2.71 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Lancaster Colony as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $177.84 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average is $152.71.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

