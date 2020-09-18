Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 92,229 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.01% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $29,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 302,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 158,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

