Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $29,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $29.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

