Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total value of $99,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,403.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $7,468,150. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $213.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.