Stifel Financial Corp Invests $2.98 Million in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $352,779.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,683. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $835.43 million and a P/E ratio of -19.55.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

