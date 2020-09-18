Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after buying an additional 1,389,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,587,000 after buying an additional 80,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,944,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,920,000 after buying an additional 151,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

