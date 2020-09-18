Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,976 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 325.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 493.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 251,206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altice USA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,780,927 shares of company stock valued at $132,718,749 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

