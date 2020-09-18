Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,048 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,746,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,032,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $70.89 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.