Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Carter’s worth $320,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

CRI opened at $88.22 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

