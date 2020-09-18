Vanguard Group Inc. Has $321.50 Million Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,026,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,207,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Xerox worth $321,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 75.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 79.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 706,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

