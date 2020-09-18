Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 793,416 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.58% of Glacier Bancorp worth $322,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

