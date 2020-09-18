Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,485,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $322,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,950,000 after purchasing an additional 185,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after buying an additional 148,902 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after buying an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,798,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.