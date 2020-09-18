Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 34,725 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.74% of Omnicell worth $324,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 337,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

OMCL stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Omnicell’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.