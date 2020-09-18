Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 159,773 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,285,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.40% of Meritage Homes worth $326,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

