Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 81,526 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $326,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $270,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

