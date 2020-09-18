Vanguard Group Inc. Has $326.97 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Spire worth $326,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Spire by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Spire by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spire by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

