Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 382 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $36,357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after acquiring an additional 912,622 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $37,860,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

