Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

