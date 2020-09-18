Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.