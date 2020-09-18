Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

RWR opened at $81.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

