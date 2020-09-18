Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 112,156 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 112,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Strategic Education worth $328,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,115,000 after buying an additional 55,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 44.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 310,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

