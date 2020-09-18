Vanguard Group Inc. Has $331.21 Million Position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 169.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Cloudflare worth $331,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $47,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of NET opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of -55.54. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $535,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648,739 shares of company stock valued at $366,559,665 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

