MEMBERS Trust Co Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,140 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average is $187.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

