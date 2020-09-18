ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 85,740 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85,740 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.1% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

MSFT opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average of $187.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

