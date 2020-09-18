Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,835 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $153,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $202.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.