Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Gabelli Funds LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $155,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 374,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.4% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 97,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 79,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,535.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

