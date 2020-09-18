Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $202.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

