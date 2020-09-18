Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Advisory Research Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126,324 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,535.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

