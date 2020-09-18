First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,377,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 261.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 78,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $731,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

