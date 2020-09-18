Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,202,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Perspecta worth $329,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $553,795 in the last ninety days.

Perspecta stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.