Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 97,955 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 79,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.